StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.