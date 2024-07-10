StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.56.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
