SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

SunOpta stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $651.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.85. SunOpta has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. SunOpta’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 18.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SunOpta by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SunOpta by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 50.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 295,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

