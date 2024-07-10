SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
SunOpta stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $651.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.85. SunOpta has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. SunOpta’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
