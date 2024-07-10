SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
SIVB stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $597.16.
