Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173,308 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.11. The stock had a trading volume of 839,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,728. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

