Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $42.35. 1,413,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,274. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Tapestry by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $211,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,121,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

