Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 58,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 19.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.69. The stock had a trading volume of 261,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

