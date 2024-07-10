TD Cowen Increases Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $201.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $198.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $154.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $169.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.19 and a 200-day moving average of $157.05.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

