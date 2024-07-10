Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNYA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 46,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

