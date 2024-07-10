TFB Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Robert Half by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RHI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,024. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

