TFB Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $127.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,382. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.04.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

