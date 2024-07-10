TFB Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,605 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,828. The company has a market capitalization of $552.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65.
About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.
