TFB Advisors LLC Grows Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 67,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.98. 233,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.