TFB Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $158.75. The stock had a trading volume of 659,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,507. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $158.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

