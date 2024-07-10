TFB Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $115.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.