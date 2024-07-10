TFB Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,871,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $797,000. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.1% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $7.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.05. 893,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $345.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.81.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TT

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.