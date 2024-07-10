TFB Advisors LLC Invests $335,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NVO stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.75. 3,041,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,649. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $640.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.