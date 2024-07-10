Tharisa’s (THS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.67) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.16% from the stock’s current price.
Tharisa Trading Down 0.9 %
THS traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 83.25 ($1.07). 463,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,013. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 87.10 ($1.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.97. The firm has a market cap of £249.62 million, a P/E ratio of 396.43 and a beta of 0.98.
Tharisa Company Profile
