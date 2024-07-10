Tharisa’s (THS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.67) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.16% from the stock’s current price.

Tharisa Trading Down 0.9 %

THS traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 83.25 ($1.07). 463,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,013. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 87.10 ($1.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.97. The firm has a market cap of £249.62 million, a P/E ratio of 396.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Tharisa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.