The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,832,000 after acquiring an additional 105,799 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,821,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,583,000 after acquiring an additional 165,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $278,704,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,381,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.17. 337,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,230. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.59. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $105.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

