The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.59.

NYSE HIG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.63. The company had a trading volume of 590,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 185,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 104,711 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $72,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

