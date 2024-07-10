The Heavitree Brewery PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:HVTA)

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HVTA stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.90 and a beta of 0.49. Heavitree Brewery has a 52-week low of GBX 122.50 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 180 ($2.31). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26.

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

