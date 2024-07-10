The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $162.69

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $162.69 and last traded at $162.44, with a volume of 438100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.25. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,773 shares of company stock worth $430,151 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.