The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Timken has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. Timken's revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

