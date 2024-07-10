Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Down 4.3%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 223,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 783,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWKS

Thoughtworks Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $778.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $248.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.77 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,411,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after buying an additional 564,141 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.