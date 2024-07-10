Tien Tzuo Sells 114,825 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,039,166.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $689,205.09.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $2,258,029.12.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO remained flat at $8.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 946,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 25.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 18.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

