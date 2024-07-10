Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 42 ($0.54) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

Topps Tiles Stock Performance

Shares of TPT stock opened at GBX 39.70 ($0.51) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.10. The firm has a market cap of £78.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.00 and a beta of 1.38. Topps Tiles has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.80 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

