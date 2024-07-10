Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 42 ($0.54) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.
Topps Tiles Stock Performance
Shares of TPT stock opened at GBX 39.70 ($0.51) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.10. The firm has a market cap of £78.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.00 and a beta of 1.38. Topps Tiles has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.80 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.98.
