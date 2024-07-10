Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 110000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Torq Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Get Torq Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shawn Wallace bought 1,114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$99,703.00. 27.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.