Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 154,159 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 112% compared to the average volume of 72,787 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SOUN

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,728 shares of company stock worth $1,815,476. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 239.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 209,154 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SOUN traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,110,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,756,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.76. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.