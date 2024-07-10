TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Bought by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 361.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,804,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $32,162,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 271.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,509,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after buying an additional 136,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $380,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,042 shares of company stock worth $30,357,437. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.78. 593,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,000. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.94 and a beta of 1.98. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $154.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average of $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

