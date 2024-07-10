TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,376. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 172,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 460,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 124,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter.

TRU opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

