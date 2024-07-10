Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:TRT opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

