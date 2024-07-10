Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:TRT opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
