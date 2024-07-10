TRON (TRX) One Day Volume Hits $299.83 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, TRON has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion and $299.83 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001295 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About TRON
TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,141,670,702 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
