Unicorn AIM VCT Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:UAV)

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UAV opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.44. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.43). The stock has a market cap of £185.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1,608.33 and a beta of 0.11.

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

