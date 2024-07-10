United Community Bank Buys 74 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Community Bank grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $153.63. 954,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,907,100. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

