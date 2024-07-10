United Community Bank Purchases Shares of 300 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

United Community Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,611,000 after buying an additional 72,645 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,881,000 after buying an additional 183,702 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,653,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,153,000 after acquiring an additional 114,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,086,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,030,000 after acquiring an additional 130,729 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,849. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

