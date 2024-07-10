UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 286,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,095,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

UP Fintech Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $780.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 12.95%.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in UP Fintech by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

