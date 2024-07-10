VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Sets New 12-Month High at $280.45

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $280.45 and last traded at $280.40, with a volume of 2950100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $274.81.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.96.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,189,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

