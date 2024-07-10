Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $119.91. 768,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,098. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.52.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

