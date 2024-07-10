Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 688,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,648. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

