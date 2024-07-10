Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

VERA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after acquiring an additional 694,286 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 470.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERA opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.63 and a quick ratio of 28.63. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $50.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

