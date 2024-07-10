Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $136.00

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.74), with a volume of 19321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.72).
Vianet Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58. The firm has a market cap of £40.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,000.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.76.
Vianet Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Vianet Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
About Vianet Group
Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.
