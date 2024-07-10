Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Up 5.6%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.19. 1,543,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,436,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Viasat Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 23.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $348,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Viasat by 1,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,711,000 after buying an additional 348,166 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

