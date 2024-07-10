Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

