Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $7.99.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.