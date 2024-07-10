Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Cut to $247.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRTS

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VRTS opened at $222.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.46. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $168.78 and a 1-year high of $263.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.32.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $1,845,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 5,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.