Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) PT Raised to $30.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

COCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

COCO traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $30.12. 348,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,628. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.23. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $201,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,946.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $201,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,946.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,502 shares of company stock worth $814,205. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vita Coco by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vita Coco by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 103,194 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vita Coco by 1,155.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vita Coco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

