Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading Up 3.2%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.13. 4,884,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 14,919,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $279,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,228 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 255,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 576,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.