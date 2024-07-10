Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,980 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,587,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IGV traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.68. 4,587,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

