Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,250 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after buying an additional 3,795,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after buying an additional 2,176,062 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after buying an additional 556,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,467,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,466,000 after buying an additional 487,514 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605,417. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

