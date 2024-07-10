Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $111.32. 4,202,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,956,895. The company has a market cap of $438.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average is $110.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

