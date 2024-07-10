Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:UBER traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $69.18. 8,600,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,931,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a PE ratio of 111.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.