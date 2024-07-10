Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 15,120 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.71. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $232.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

